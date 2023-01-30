Nick Diaz Says He’d Be A UFC Champion If He Wasn’t “F**ked Over”

Fan-favorite UFC star Nick Diaz has claimed he could have achieved championship status inside the Octagon had he not been “f*cked over” throughout his career.

After winning the inaugural WEC welterweight belt in 2003, Diaz had his first stint in the UFC, defeating names like Robbie Lawler and Gleison Tibau. After departing the promotion, the Stockton native competed under the banners of Pride and Elite XC before arriving in Strikeforce.

There, Diaz achieved immense success, winning the organization’s inaugural 170-pound title and defending it three times before vacating ahead of an Octagon return. Recently, the UFC looked back on Diaz’s successful retention against Evangelista Santos in 2011, which saw him submit “Cyborg” with an armbar.

The post attracted attention from the man himself, but his reaction wasn’t entirely positive…

Diaz Suggests Champ-Champ Status Was On The Table

On his Instagram Story, Diaz shared the memorable finish after being tagged by a fan. Appearing to acknowledge the quality of the performance, the 39-year-old claimed he could have had a UFC title, if not two, wrapped around his waist had things played out differently.

And judging by his remarks, he’s placing firm blame elsewhere on his Octagon shortcomings.

“These motherf**kers are lucky. I got fu**ked over my whole career,” Diaz wrote. “Otherwise I have the UFC belt by now maybe both of them.”

Diaz didn’t have the smoothest relationship with the UFC and sport’s authority, most notably being suspended for five years and fined $165,000 after testing positive for marijuana metabolites in his UFC 183 bout with Anderson Silva.

Although he later had the suspension reduced to 18 months and fine to $100,000, Diaz faced another sanction in 2018 following three USADA whereabouts failures.

Diaz’s fractured relationship with the MMA leader even saw him tease a switch to Bellator while proclaiming, “F*ck UFC.” The veteran fan favorite also called the promotion out for the remuneration received by his brother Nate.

In 2021, Diaz returned to the cage for the first time in six years, facing Lawler in a rematch. The Stockton native struggled and was ultimately finished in the third round at UFC 266.

While the performance left many calling for Diaz to hang up his gloves, the 39-year-old appears determined to return, even calling out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

