ONE To Celebrate Annual ‘Victoria Lee Day’ On January 14th

Victoria Lee will be remembered forever by ONE Championship, her friends, and her family for years to come.

The 18-year-old Lee passed away last month due to an undisclosed cause, as shared by her sister Angela. The news of her death continues to send shockwaves around the MMA community.

Lee was supposed to return on January 14 for her fighting return. She was 3-0 in her professional MMA career and appeared on the path to stardom in ONE.

Before the recent January 14th ONE event, the promotion paid tribute to Lee. This will be the first of many remembrances to Lee and her family going forward, according to ONE’s headman.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong Reveals Long-Term Plan To Honor Victoria Lee

ONE Championship

During a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed the plan to honor Lee moving forward.

“I just spoke from the heart. It’s still rough,” Sityodtong said of Lee’s passing. “I just talked on messenger with [Victoria’s mother] Jewelz and [elder brother] Christian. I’m in daily contact with the family, and I’m thinking now that January 14 is probably going to be Victoria Lee Day forever with ONE Championship.

“Angela [Lee] and I are figuring out a way to [honor her].”

Two of Victoria’s siblings, Christian and Angela, are currently ONE titleholders. It’s uncertain when they’ll return to the Octagon as they grieve Lee’s passing.

Lee was the youngest fighter in ONE history and the promotion isn’t slowing down in remembering her accomplishments in and out of the cage. Sityodtong could potentially reveal in-depth plans to remember Lee later this year.

All quotes from South China Morning Post