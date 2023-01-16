Paddy Pimblett Provides Update On His Ankle Injury

Controversial UFC lightweight rising star Paddy Pimblett recently shared some info on his current injury situation.

At UFC 282, Pimblett fought a closely contested, three-round affair with Jared Gordon. ‘The Baddy’ was awarded a unanimous decision win. The victory was called into question, with many believing that Gordon had done enough to be declared the winner. Not one to shy away from potential heat, Pimblett doubled down on his belief he soundly won the fight almost immediately.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Zuffa LLC

Unfortunately for the Liverpool-based loudmouth, the fight still came with some setbacks. According to the man himself, the ankle injury he sustained in the fight came early on with Gordon’s first leg kick. ‘The Baddy’ was noticeably limping by the time he was leaving the cage.

Now, in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Pimblett has revealed he may be out for longer than expected.

Paddy Pimblett To Undergo Ankle Surgery In March

‘The Baddy’ was hoping to be up and ready for UFC 286 in March. The event will be held in London with UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards defending against former champion Kamaru Usman.

A recent trip to the doctor’s, however, has revealed that Pimblett will be in no condition to fight on the card. During the video, Pimblett goes for a medical appointment to have his ankle looked at.

‘The Baddy’ has lost cartilage in the area and is also dealing with a good deal of swelling. Worse still, the Liverpudlian has a Grade 2 injury to the ligaments around his fibula. When it comes to injuries like this, Grade 2 typically suggests anything from 10-90 per cent tearing in the affected area. Recovery time is typically several weeks at a minimum.

If all goes well, ‘The Baddy’ should be able to make a comeback before the year’s over.

Who would you like to see Paddy Pimblett fight next?