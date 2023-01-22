MMA Community Reacts To Johnny Walker Making Quick Work of Paul Craig

Some fun action unfolded in the light heavyweight division at UFC 283, as Johnny Walker scored a quick knockout over Paul Craig.

There was a lot at stake for both Walker and Craig heading into their UFC 283 main card bout, as 2022 saw them each go 1-1. It was Walker who had the momentum in his favor though, fighting in his home country of Brazil and coming off of a victory over Ion Cutelaba in September.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker

Kicking off the main card in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Paul Craig and Johnny Walker locked the cage door behind them at UFC 283, with the intention to go to war. Ultimately, it was the Brazilian who got a massive and swift victory, earning a wild knockout in the first round after Craig caught one of his kicks.

Following the contest, social media was abuzz with reactions to how the fight went. Most people posting to social media were simply blown away at the ability for Walker to get a knockout from such an unorthodox position.

“Much needed win for Walker! He Showed that walker power,” tweeted Stephen Thompson.

Much needed win for Walker! He Showed that walker power #UFC283 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 22, 2023

“The unpredictable striking of Walker is nasty!” said Aljamain Sterling.

The unpredictable striking of Walker is nasty! #UFC283 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 22, 2023

“Johnny Walker batters Paul Craig after he held onto a leg too long. Craig had both hands occupied and ate a hard right hand flush. Subsequent shots finished him off,” Luke Thomas poignantly noted.

Johnny Walker batters Paul Craig after he held onto a leg too long. Craig had both hands occupied and ate a hard right hand flush. Subsequent shots finished him off. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) January 22, 2023

“Johnny Walker with that crazy power,”

Johnny Walker with that crazy power #UFC283 — Jared Vanderaa (@Jaredvanderaa) January 22, 2023

“One of the scariest moments of this card was Johnny Walker doing the worm again 👀” joked Morning Kombat, referencing the infamous shoulder injury suffered after a previous celebratory worm dance.

One of the scariest moments of this card was Johnny Walker doing the worm again 👀 #UFC283 — Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) January 22, 2023

This was a massive win for Johnny Walker, who looks to continue advancing up the light heavyweight rankings. It will be interesting to see how he is matched up next.

What was your reaction to the fight between Paul Craig and Johnny Walker?