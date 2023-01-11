Pearl Gonzalez Wants To Be Dana White’s First Female Power Slap Champ

Former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez is all-in on Dana White‘s Power Slap League which is set to debut later this month.

White and his Power Slap League will debut on TBS on January 18th. The league was supposed to debut this week but was postponed after White’s viral altercation with his wife on New Year’s Eve.

Gonzalez, who last fought in the UFC in 2017, offered her services for a chance to become the league’s inaugural women’s Power Slap League champion. The league will feature events with men and women from around the world.

To potentially secure her next combat sports venture, Gonzalez showed off her skills to attract the attention of White and Power Slap.

Pearl Gonzalez Promises A World Title In Power Slap League

In a recent tweet, Gonzalez sent in her audition tape to White.

Hey @danawhite, here is my audition for @powerslap.. I will be your first ever women’s Slap champion!! 👋



Thanks to your producer @gary_defranco147 for letting me slap the shihhh outta him! 🤪✨👊🏼#slap #powerslap #LFG pic.twitter.com/j9PTiUMv4m — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) January 11, 2023

Gonzalez isn’t the only former or current UFC fighter excited about Power Slap’s launch. The league has garnered praise from Conor McGregor, and UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin will play a role in the action beginning with the league’s debut.

Power Slap will begin competition in Nevada and is intending to go global soon. Like other combat sports such as MMA and boxing, slap-fighting also requires approval from state athletic commissions.

Gonzalez went winless in her UFC tenure but picked up victories in Invicta FC over the likes of Brogan Walker-Sanchez and Daiane Firmino. She also fought in Bare Knuckle FC, earning a win over Charisa Sigala at BKFC 18.

Gonzalez wants to become one of the faces of Power Slap and will now wait to see if White will bring her aboard.

Will Pearl Gonzalez become a star in Dana White’s Power Slap League?