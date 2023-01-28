Archives: Peña: I’m The Star Power Nunes Needs To Be A Main Event Attraction (2022)

On this day one year ago, Julianna Peña let her opinion be known that Amanda Nunes needed her.

At the moment, Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña are tied 1-1 in their series. Peña has been lobbying for a trilogy bout, and earlier this week, it was revealed that Nunes’ next title defense has hit a roadblock.

Reportedly, Nunes wanted a title eliminator between Peña and Irene Aldana. However, Peña is said to have been adamant that her next fight be for the world title.

Soon after this report, it was reported that Irene Aldana will be facing Raquel Pennington in a five-round main event later this year. So, does that mean there will be an impending announcement for Nunes vs. Peña III? According to Peña on this day last year, that’s exactly what will happen if Nunes wants to be in the main event again.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day One Year Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JANUARY 28, 2022]

Headline: Peña: I’m The Star Power Nunes Needs To Be A Main Event Attraction

Author: Harvey Leonard

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña believes she is the partner former titleholder Amanda Nunes needs to be a main event attraction in the UFC.

At the final pay-per-view of 2021, not only did Peña steal the upset of the year honor, but she also staked her claim to one of the biggest upsets of all time.

After months of talk, ducking accusations, and a failed booking at UFC 265, “The Venezuelan Vixen” finally had the chance to put her money where her mouth was at UFC 269. In the co-main event, she did exactly what she said she would do. She dethroned Nunes, the then-double champ who hadn’t lost since 2014.

After escaping the opening round, well-known to be the Brazilian’s strongest, Peña hit the gas. Having hurt a tired Nunes on the feet, she dragged the “Lioness” to the ground and submitted her.

Peña Believes She’s The “Partner” Nunes Needs

With the unlikely crowning of Glover Teixeira at UFC 267, 2021 had already seen its fair share of memorable title-winning performances, but not many saw this one coming. However, Peña certainly did and perhaps that’s why she is so open to the idea of granting Nunes an immediate rematch: she believes she has the reigning featherweight champion’s number.

While she already brought a physical challenge strong enough to defeat Nunes, the newly crowned bantamweight queen believes she offers something else for the Brazilian’s presence at the top.

While Nunes’ recent defenses and appearances had a built-in interest due to her dominance and lengthy win streak, they lacked a willing dance partner, one who would not only challenge the consensus female GOAT in the Octagon, but who would accentuate the interest, intrigue, and draw of the matchups outside of it.

Discussing her inevitable rematch with Nunes this year during an interview with The Spokesman, Peña claimed she is the partner the 33-year-old Bahia native needs to become a main event attraction in the UFC.

“[Nunes] has had several things happen to her where they wouldn’t put her as (the) main event because she couldn’t sell it or because she would pull out. She needs a partner; she needs the other side of the fight,” she said. “I am that other side. I am that star power. I am the one that is saying, ‘Hello, I’m here, let’s do this.’”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYUXXA4vEsJ/

While a date is yet to be set in stone for Peña vs. Nunes 2, all three parties necessary in organizing it have given the green light. After UFC President Dana White confirmed a chance at redemption would be offered to Nunes, the former 135-pound champ was quick to accept. Peña has also revealed that talks have begun for the two to potentially coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite one another.

While it may be unlikely the rematch will headline a pay-per-view given the host of exciting matchups already in store for 2022, it’s hard to deny the pair’s rivalry will have a headlining feel to it in the build-up.

