PFL Europe Announces Venues, Dates For Inaugural 2023 Season

PFL Europe will visit four different countries in his first season in action later this year featuring some of the top European talents.

The PFL will continue building its brand worldwide with its Europe-specific season later this year. Some of the top talents in the PFL, including Simeon Powell and Dakota Ditcheva, will compete for a chance at $100,000.

The PFL Europe season will look a little different than the standard season stateside. The league will host one event in each quarter of 2023, beginning on March 25th.

Check out the full PFL Europe calendar below.

March 25th – Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, United Kingdom

July 8th – Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Germany

September 30th – Zenith in Paris, France (Postseason)

December 8th – 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

PFL Europe Kicks Off Inaugural Season On March 25

PFL

Weight classes, as well as the full 2023 roster, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The winner of each PFL Europe season weight class will earn a spot in the 2024 regular season. The postseason will feature the top four fighters from each division.

As listed above, the championships will take place at the 3Arena in Dublin, a venue that has hosted multiple Bellator events in recent months.

2023 is expected to be a massive year for the PFL. In addition to the launch of its European league, Jake Paul signed on to compete later this year in MMA.

The PFL also signed former UFC standouts such as Aspen Ladd, Shane Burgos, and Thiago Santos over the past year.

The 2023 PFL regular season is expected to kick off in April.

Are you excited about PFL Europe?