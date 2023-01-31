WWE Legend Confirmed For PFL Challenger Series

The 2023 PFL Challenger Series will be getting an iconic WWE star for their February 10 episode.

The PFL Challenger Series gives young MMA prospects the chance to make it into the PFL tournament season. The series has previously had celebrities such as heavyweight boxing great Mike Tyson, rapper Wiz Khalifa, and American football Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis on its judging panel.

Week 1 of this year’s season saw three of the four bouts go to the scorecards. In the main event, Itso Babulaidze got the better of Lucas Barbosa via unanimous decision. Week 3 will see the arrival of none other than Olympic gold medalist and former WWE Champion Kurt Angle on the judging panel.

Kurt Angle set to appear on PFL Challenger Series.

“It’s True, It’s Damn True” – Kurt Angle Uses Old Catchphrase For PFL Announcement

‘The Olympic Hero’ recently posted a quick video revealing his involvement in this year’s series. During the video, the longtime pro-wrestling fan favorite made a callback to one of his best known catchphrases from the squared circle.

“I’ll be a judge on the PFL Challenger Series, helping decide who earns a PFL contract and a chance to win that $1 million bag,” Angle revealed. “This is the only show out there where you can vote along with me during the show, and have your voice heard too… Oh it’s true, it’s damn true.”

I’ll be a celebrity guest judge on PFL Challenger Series Friday night Feb 10th. Tune in on Fubo Sports Network at 9pm and help me decide which fighter deserves a PFL contract. @PFLMMA #PFLonFubo @fuboSports pic.twitter.com/8Gpg2RKgcc — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 30, 2023

Widely regarded as one of the greatest freestyle wrestlers of all time, Angle secured Olympic gold in 1996 despite competing with a severely fractured neck. While he did consider an MMA debut in the late ’90s after leaving WWE and joining TNA, it never came to fruition. The WWE Hall-of-Famer cited his commitment to professional wrestling as a key reason why, as well as his numerous injuries over the years.

