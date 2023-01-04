Former UFC Fighter Phil Baroni Arrested For Murder In Mexico

Former professional wrestler and UFC fighter Phil Baroni allegedly murdered his girlfriend inside a San Pancho, MX hotel last weekend.

Mexican news outlet Tribuna de la Bahía was among the first to report the news of Baroni’s arrest.

Local police found a woman, Baroni’s romantic partner, deceased inside a hotel room on Sunday, this after Baroni approached officers outside and told them his girlfriend was unresponsive.

Police rushed to the hotel room and found the woman lying beaten, bruised, and bloody on a bed. She was found with no vital signs and immediately pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Baroni said a lover’s quarrel between him and his girlfriend turned physical, with the woman suffering multiple head lacerations after getting pushed over in the bathroom. After things cooled down, Baroni said the woman requested cigarettes and beer, which he obtained before returning to the room with her unresponsive.

Phil Baroni Allegedly Murdered His Girlfriend After New Year’s Day Argument

Baroni was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the incident. His girlfriend’s death remains under investigation and he has been arrested as the prime suspect.

Baroni fought in the UFC in the early 2000s, winning three of his first four Octagon appearances. He last fought in the UFC at UFC 125, losing via first-round knockout to Brad Tavares.

In addition to fighting in the UFC, Baroni also competed in ONE, DREAM, Bellator, and PRIDE during his MMA career. His last fight came against Sai Wang at Rebel FC 9 in 2019.

Baroni also competed as a bare-knuckle boxer in a fight against fellow UFC veteran Chris Leben. He later transitioned to professional wrestling, appearing in GCW Bloodsport and Pro Wrestling Syndicate.

Baroni is detained in Valle de Banderas, MX as authorities move forward in their investigation

