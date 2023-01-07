Phil Baroni Transported To State Prison Following Mexico Arrest

Former Pride and UFC fighter Phil Baroni has recently been transported to a state prison in Nayarit, Mexico.

The former welterweight and middleweight fighter was arrested earlier this month for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Initial reports on the matter revealed Baroni informed the police on the scene that his partner hit her head when he threw her into a shower. Furthermore, the former fighter reportedly revealed he helped her back to the bed before stepping out. When he returned, she was unresponsive.

Now, Baroni has reportedly been moved to Cereso in Tepic, Nayarit. Alarmingly, the state prison was struck by a devastating prison break last week. The incident led to the deaths of 19 people and over 30 escaped inmates.

‘The New York Bad Ass’ will have a hearing on Monday to determine his legal status. If found guilty, Baroni will likely be spending 30-50 years in prison.

UPDATE on the Phil Baroni case. The former Pride/SF/UFC fighter has been transported to Tepic, capital of Nayarit,where he is now in a State Prison (CERESO).



His hearing will be on Monday where a judge will determine he’s legal status. If guilty, sentence goes from 30-50 years. — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) January 7, 2023

Josh Barnett Cites CTE As A Possible Factor In Phil Baroni’s Behaviour

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett recently shared his take on Baroni’s situation and issues.

According to ‘The Warmaster’, Baroni has begun to exhibit alarmingly erratic behaviour in recent years. Having known him for two decades, Barnett was quickly unsettled by the unpredictable temperament of his friend. Ultimately, he had to begrudgingly remove Baroni from the Bloodsport show he wanted to book him for.

Bloodsport is a hybrid entertainment show in which pro wrestling matches are booked and performed under MMA rules and stylings. Overall, the recurring event has been a hit with US independent wrestling audiences over the years. Ultimately, according to Barnett, Baroni’s behavior in the wake of being taken off the show was so alarming that ‘The Warmaster’ wound up blocking him on social media.

It was so tough dealing with him at the show that I couldn't keep booking him even though I wanted to. He was too much to handle and so scattered. He blew up at me because I hadn't used him again and I blocked him on social media but there wasn't much I could do. — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) January 4, 2023

