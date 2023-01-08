Archives: Phil Baroni Speaks On His Next MMA Destination (2009)

On this day 14 years ago, life was far simpler for MMA fighter Phil Baroni.

2023 may have provided MMA fans with possibly the most wayward first-week news in MMA history. Among such stories was the Phil Baroni murder case that was one of the top stories of the past week.

The latest update on that story covered Baroni being shipped out to a state prison. But on this day 14 years ago, we ran a story that was laden in normalcy.

Baroni never did compete at this event and would not wind up competing for XMMA at all. His next fight was in Strikeforce against Joe Riggs six months after the publication of this story, a bout that saw Riggs win via unanimous decision.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JANUARY 8, 2009, 6:19 PM]

Headline: Update: Phil Baroni Says He Is Fighting At XMMA 7 On Feb. 27

Author: Michael Shalik

After speaking with Phil Baroni earlier in the week about when and where his next fight may be, things appeared to be up in the air for “The New York Badass”, but a text message from Baroni last night to MMANews.com’s Chris Howie cleared the air somewhat on the when, the where, and the who for Baroni.

According to Baroni he will be fighting on February 27th at the seventh installment of XMMA in Montreal Quebec against up and coming Canadian fighter Guillaume de Lorenzi.

“It’s pretty close to a done deal” stated Baroni “I want to fight and they are bringing me in to build their kid up. I want to spoil their plans.”

Since moving to the 170lb division Baroni has put together a trio of victories and feels like XMMA thinks that Baroni is a stepping stone for the upcoming de Lorenzi. “This kid is not ready for me. I think they think I’m washed up. I have got a lot of fight left in me. I’m going to be a real problem for anyone in the welterweight division and my goal is to be ranked in the top ten and I will be a road warrior if I have to, to get there.”

One thing that Baroni has regained is his confidence following a number of tough defeats in the middleweight division. “I’m confident in myself and it doesn’t matter what others think. I’ve grown up a lot and have been humbled in the past so now it is time to show what I am really made of.”