Dustin Poirier Predicts Possible Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor Bout

As someone with experience with both Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier seems to have a decent idea of how a fight between those two would go down.

Poirier has faced the best of the best the UFC‘s lightweight division has to offer over the last several years, with his biggest profile wins being back-to-back victories over McGregor in 2021, with stoppages in both bouts.

However, he most recently proved that he still has a lot in the tank by scoring a third-round submission over Chandler in the Fight of the Night at UFC 281.

Dustin Poirier Predicts Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor

USA Today

With Conor McGregor promising a return to action this year, after suffering a broken leg in his third fight with Dustin Poirier, fans have been speculating about who he could face in his comeback.

One of the most popular matchups, and one that has been floated by UFC brass, is a bout between he and the former Bellator champion Michael Chandler. And Chandler himself has consistently stated that his dream matchup would be one against McGregor, which he believes would deliver shattering numbers.

As someone who has wins over both men, Poirier was asked for his opinion on this potential matchup while speaking in a recent interview with Bloody Elbow. Here, the former interim lightweight champion pulled no punches in his assessment, saying that he would put money on McGregor to get the job done against Chandler if he were allowed to gamble on UFC fights.

“I would put money on Conor if the fight happens. NOT THAT I CAN! I CAN’T BET. I CAN’T BET MMA!” Poirier joked.

There are a ton of unknowns with regard to the potential matchup between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor happening, namely the lingering concerns about the Irishman’s status with USADA. However, it seems that Dustin Poirier is confident in how the fight would go, if it does indeed happen.

Do you think we will see a fight between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor?

All Quotes From Bloody Elbow.