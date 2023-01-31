Power Slap’s Inaugural Pay-Per-View Announced for March 11 at the UFC Apex

Power Slap is headed to pay-per-view next month. The controversial slap-fighting league backed by UFC President Dana White will hold its first PPV on Saturday, March 11 live from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated first reported the news Tuesday morning.

Power Slap: Road to the Title is currently in its first season, with new episodes airing on TBS Wednesday nights at 10pm (EST) after AEW Dynamite. Two episodes in, the show is building an audience and drawing plenty of controversy.

The January 18 premiere averaged 295,000 viewers and drew a .10 rating in the P18-49 demo. The show generated a lot of buzz and saw a nearly-30% jump the following week. The eight-week series wraps March 8, leading into the PPV finale that weekend.

Power Slap PPV Card

The March 11 PPV will see four championship fights for the league’s four divisions, which are based on weight-classes.

Contenders for the inaugural light heavyweight, middleweight, and welterweight championships will be determined in the weeks ahead on the road to the title.

The main event will see slap fighting legends and RTTT coaches Darius “The Destroyer” Mata-Varona and “Wolverine” Ron Bata battling for the heavyweight crown.

Sports pundits and ‘MMA Twitter’ have bemoaned the very existence of the league, calling it barbaric and a new low for what’s fit to air on cable television. Despite the controversy, we’re about to find out if the public’s interest moves from casual curiosity to willing-to-open-your-wallet interest.

Have you been watching Power Slap: Road to the Title? Would you order the first Power Slap PPV event? Hit up the comments and let us know.