Company President: Nobody Can Give Francis Ngannou A Better Deal Than Us

Francis Ngannou is looking for a new place to call home, and the president of Showtime Sports believes he offers the best fit.

In a stunning move, Francis Ngannou walked away from the UFC while being the reigning and defending heavyweight champion, after a long period of negotiations that ultimately fell through. If you ask Dana White, this was because the baddest man on the planet wanted to fight lesser competition for more money, but according to “The Predator” himself, he was after a lot of things, including better rights for fighters and the ability to have boxing fights.

Stephen Espinoza Aggressively Pursuing Francis Ngannou

There have been a few hints floating around, pertaining to where Francis Ngannou may be heading next, not to mention the fact that there is no shortage of promotions offering to sign him. However, it seems that Bellator is planning to aggressively try to sign the number-one heavyweight in the world, according to Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza.

Speaking in a recent interview with Insider, Espinoza backed up what Bellator President Scott Coker had previously said, regarding Bellator wanting to sign Ngannou. More than that, though, he explained that they offer the perfect home for the Cameroonian due to the relationship between Bellator and Showtime, which opens the door to PBC boxing crossovers, with bouts against Deontay Wilder becoming available.

“There is no one else in the world who can give (Ngannou) the opportunities in both boxing and MMA at the level Bellator and Showtime Boxing can do,” Espinoza said.

“Showtime and Bellator can give him the best flexibility and bang for his buck, the biggest most lucrative financial opportunity, all while really allowing him to develop all elements of his career simultaneously.”

Time will tell what Francis Ngannou ends up doing next, with the PFL and BKFC also being among the promotions to throw their names in the hat to bid on the now-former champ. All things considered, this is easily one of the biggest free agent stories in the modern history of the sport.

