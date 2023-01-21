Quote: MMA Judges Should Be Investigated By Federal Governments

MMA coach André Pederneiras thinks law enforcement should actively investigate how judges score fights in the Octagon.

2022 was a rough year for MMA judges. From controversial decisions to the harsh criticism of Douglas Crosby, MMA judging has been in the spotlight over the past 12 months.

One questionable set of scorecards was the lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Most felt Gordon did enough to earn the win on the scorecards, but Pimblett took home the unanimous decision victory.

Some solutions have been opined, including the addition of a universal open scoring system throughout MMA. As of the writing of this story, Invicta FC is the only promotion that uses open scoring.

While Pederneiras thinks some of the solutions brought forward are intriguing, he feels government officials need to step in and address the issues with MMA judges.

André Pederneiras Feels Federal Officials Should Intervene In MMA Judging

During a recent interview with Sherdog, Pederneiras explained why investigating MMA judges needs to be taken more seriously.

“Some guys you can see they don’t understand [what they’re seeing],” Pederneiras said. “Either they didn’t watch the fight or they have bad intentions…if the judges come into a fight with bad intentions, they can make a lot of money. I think all the Federal cops should [look] at these guys.”

The ‘bad intentions’ that Pederneiras referred to is betting on fights. Sports betting, and particularly MMA betting, remains in the news amidst the James Krause scandal.

There’s no direct evidence that some MMA judges bet on fights, although Pederneiras’ take might not be far-fetched.

Pederneiras has coached some of the top fighters in UFC history, including BJ Penn and José Aldo. He’s the head coach at Brazil’s Nova União, arguably one of the top MMA gyms in the world.

As the UFC kicks off its first pay-per-view of 2023 this weekend, MMA judges could be a topic of discussion once again after this week’s fights.

