Rampage Jackson Details Phil Baroni Chat Hours Before Murder Arrest

Rampage Jackson spoke with former fighter Phil Baroni just hours before Baroni allegedly murdered a woman in Mexico.

Baroni allegedly beat his girlfriend to death earlier this month while at a hotel in Mexico. He is charged with aggravated femicide and could serve up to 75 years in prison if found guilty.

According to police, Baroni allegedly pushed his girlfriend into the shower when she slipped and hit her head, knocking her unconscious. Authorities later found her deceased on the hotel room’s bed with 37 separate injuries throughout her body.

Baroni is currently in state prison but could potentially be moved to a federal facility while his case is pending. The case is in a pre-trial six-month discovery period to collect and analyze the evidence against him.

Baroni’s alleged actions stunned the MMA community, with many weighing in on what might’ve led to the death of his girlfriend. Jackson, a friend of Baroni, spoke with him not long before the incident.

Rampage Jackson Reveals Chat With Phil Baroni Pre-Alleged Murder

During a recent interview with No Jumper, Jackson shared some of the events that led up to Baroni allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

“This is the weirdest thing. I was talking to him. I was in Japan. He wanted to get a bare-knuckle fight. Me and one of my coaches, Antonio McKee, we was in Japan talking to him, facetiming on Instagram,” Jackson said of his conversation with Baroni. “I don’t know if it was the day before (the alleged murder) or day of, because the time difference… We was talking to him, regular sh*t, and he seemed fine. I saw him smoking a cigarette, I was like, ‘I didn’t know you smoke, what you doing smoking a cigarette? You’re over here trying to get a fight and smoking a cigarette.’ (He said), ‘I’m just in Mexico, just chilling out.’

“I had recently posted a comment on his page because he got me some type of gig… I said, ‘When you coming back to America? I owe you money.’ And then, I stayed there for a while, and it was after I got back (to the US) that I noticed some people said, ‘He ain’t never going to get that money, he killed somebody.’ I’m like, ‘What, quit lying!” …

“Then a girl slid into my DMs and said, ‘Yeah, he killed my friend.’ Just beat the girl up. And that makes all of us look bad. It’s scary that a professional fighter can go and actually beat a girl to death.”

Baroni last fought in MMA in Sept. 2019 at Rebel FC 9, losing via first-round submission. He fought in the UFC a series of times in his career, earning wins over Curtis Stout, Amar Suloev, and Dave Menne.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett feels Baroni suffers from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) which might’ve led to the murder. As of the writing of this story, there’s no evidence that Baroni suffers from any brain condition.

Jackson’s admissions, if true, are eye-opening. He’ll likely be left with more questions than answers regarding Baroni and the events that led up to him allegedly murdering his girlfriend.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.