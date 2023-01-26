Randy Couture Advises Jake Paul On First MMA Opponent Choice

UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture thinks Jake Paul should pump the brakes when it comes to his MMA ambitions.

Paul signed with the PFL earlier this year and is expected to make his MMA debut at a later date. He’ll also help launch the PFL’s ‘super fight’ division, which will split pay-per-view revenue between the company and athletes.

Paul’s announced MMA venture comes just weeks before he’s set to return to the ring against Tommy Fury. Depending on the result of the fight, he might immediately opt to focus on MMA full-time.

Many MMA fighters have expressed an interest in facing him in the cage. This includes Anthony Pettis, who is still signed to the PFL’s roster for the 2023 season.

Paul has lofty goals for his MMA career, but Couture feels he’d be best served by taking things slow.

Randy Couture: Jake Paul Shouldn’t Target Big-Name MMA Debut Opponent

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Couture gave his thoughts on what kind of opponent Paul should target for his MMA debut.

“First of all, Anthony Pettis is a different weight class than Jake Paul would be I’m assuming,” Couture said. “I think Jake could probably make 170, but he’s not a small guy. So what weight class is he going to compete at? We don’t have a 185lb class at least at this stage in the PFL. So, he’s going to be a 205 or 170, that’s going to be interesting. You get him in with one of these fighters but not a marquee fighter…

“Anthony Pettis is a bad choice, honestly,” Couture continued. “For a guy making that transition from boxing to MMA. I think that’s an important decision, getting him the right fight. Look at Claressa Shields in the PFL…it was the right challenge, no guarantees, and she ended up losing one of those fights. So I think Jake is gonna have to experience that same thing. A chance to get his feet under him, but like I said, when push comes to shove he’ll have to fight some real guys.”

A criticism of Paul is his widely perceived reluctance to face experienced boxers in the ring. Now, he’ll likely face someone who has trained in MMA for a significant amount of time.

Paul and Couture also have common gripes with the UFC and Dana White. Fighter pay and other issues have been talked about by Paul over the past year, similar to the issues Couture spoke about during his career.

As Couture gets ready to watch his PFL colleague Paul enter the cage, he feels an ideal opponent would be one with similar experience.

