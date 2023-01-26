Randy Couture Clarifies Role In Francis Ngannou/UFC Standoff

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture feels Francis Ngannou handled himself admirably during his standoff with the UFC.

Ngannou’s UFC tenure came to an end after the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a new contract. He was stripped of the heavyweight title.

Ngannou, despite being arguably one of the best UFC heavyweights of all time, is now a free agent in his prime. He has no shortages of potential suitors, including the PFL and Bellator.

Ngannou and Couture both left the UFC with complicated relationships with the promotion’s brass. UFC President Dana White and Couture didn’t see eye-to-eye for most of Couture’s career, leading to multiple contract disputes and heated rhetoric from both sides.

Ngannou wanted contractual freedom to fight in boxing and other ventures along with competing in the UFC. However, the UFC didn’t give in to his demands, similar to those of Couture during his negotiations.

Couture can empathize with Ngannou’s frustrations with the UFC due to his experiences and feels Ngannou stood up for fighters’ rights.

Randy Couture Is Proud Of Francis Ngannou For UFC Exit

During an exclusive interview with MMA News, Couture gave his thoughts on Ngannou’s split from the UFC.

“We’ve heard a few athletes at that level, those marquee guys, top three to five percent of the sport chirping about fighter pay and the lack of transparency, certainly with the UFC,” Couture said. “Something I’ve been chirping about for quite some time with little or no backing or anybody else that agreed with my stance…Francis stood up for himself. Obviously, he trains at my gym, but I had no conversation with him. I certainly talked with [Coach Eric Nicksick] about this situation and how I saw it.

“I’m glad he stuck to his guns, I think the UFC stepped up in the amount of money that they were willing to give him to re-sign a contract, and I think the other things that Francis asked for weren’t out of the question. They were reasonable things. Things that any other athlete in any other sport in our society would be getting. But, the fact that the UFC wasn’t willing to meet him there, they dropped him…

“I’m hoping that the PFL jumps all over Francis and signs him, he’d be a great addition to the heavyweight division,” Couture continued. “I’d pay to see him and Ante Delija, or any of these heavyweights that we have in the PFL…I know he has some aspirations in boxing as well, is Tyson Fury a good idea? I’d think that Francis needs to really get his feet under him in the boxing world before he takes on a Tyson Fury…”

Ngannou has eyed a boxing move for his next venture, including fights with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. However, a fight for Ngannou’s professional boxing debut isn’t formally in the works as of this writing.

Ngannou is expected to be courted by the PFL. This comes after a picture of him with a PFL shirt blew up the internet.

Randy Couture Spoke With Francis Ngannou’s Coach About UFC Negotiations

Couture then clarified whether or not he had a direct role in advising Ngannou through his contract dispute after Ngannou recently invoked Couture’s name regarding the negotiations.

“I didn’t have any input there other than the talks I had with Eric,” Couture said. “He’s the one directly related in coaching Francis and helps Francis certainly on the technical side. I’m not sure who exactly manages Francis, honestly, and I never talked to his management. His management would be the people negotiating for him with Dana White and Zuffa…

“Any input I had, was my dealing with Dana and the company back in the day, that was never directly with Francis, that was just with Eric. So that’s the extent of it as far as I’m concerned. I was happy he was standing up for himself and doing what he felt he needed to do to get a fair shake, and get his piece in the marketplace for what he’s brought to the UFC.”

Ngannou hasn’t fought since a win over Gane at UFC 270 last year. He was expected to face Jones next.

During Couture’s heavyweight title reign in 2007, he attempted to leave the promotion to fight Fedor Emelianenko, but he still had fights remaining on his UFC contract and was not granted permission to have this superfight.

Couture would eventually sign a new deal with the promotion in 2008 prior to fighting Brock Lesnar at UFC 91. Couture dropped the title to Lesnar in that bout and fought five more times prior to his retirement.

Couture retired with a 19-11 record, beating the likes of Mark Coleman, Tito Ortiz, and Chuck Liddell. He now serves as a lead commentator for PFL events.

Couture fought for better fighter treatment during his career. He’s ecstatic to see that Ngannou is following the same trajectory.

