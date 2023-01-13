Raquel Pennington: “Credit Needs To Be Given” At UFC Vegas 67

Raquel Pennington feels that Ketlen Vieira is unfairly getting most of the attention ahead of their fight at UFC Vegas 67.

“Rocky” is currently on a four-fight win streak that began with a unanimous decision against Marion Reneau in 2020. The last time Pennington put together that kind of a winning run she ended up facing Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight title at UFC 224, where she was stopped by strikes in the fifth round.

Pennington’s upcoming fight could potentially decide Nunes’ next challenger, as Vieira is also on a two-fight win streak and is currently the UFC’s #2-ranked bantamweight contender. Speaking at the UFC Vegas 67 media day, “Rocky” was asked how she expected the fight to play out considering the respective styles of her and Vieira.

“I think honestly between our styles it’s gonna create for an exciting fight,” Pennington answered. “Whether she brings that, I’m gonna bring an exciting fight. I mean I’ve put in so much work and I’m ready to get this fight out of the way and on to the next and things and enjoying life on the outside. It’s been a super long camp. But like I said, I think it’ll create for an exciting matchup. I’ve watched her, I’ve studied her, I’ve done the things that we’re supposed to do and everything and I have a great idea, but my main focus is on me and what I can do and what I can control.”

Raquel Pennington: “I’m The Veteran In This”

Vieira’s current streak saw her earn decisions over former champions Miesha Tate and Holly Holm, but Pennington thinks that she’s not receiving enough credit for having shared the cage with both of those women as well as previously challenging for the women’s bantamweight title.

“I feel like I’m the veteran in this. Not feel like it, I am the veteran in this. I’ve already been up there and fought for a world title and fought the opponents that she’s fought. Everybody hypes her up, ‘Oh, she’s fought former champions and this that and the other.’ Well, you know I’ve done it too. The credit needs to be given. And so you know, I mean respect to her. I’m excited for the fight, but I plan on going out there and getting my hand raised for sure.”

Pennington challenged Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight title in 2018. (Jason Silva/USA TODAY Sports)

The women’s bantamweight division experienced a major shakeup in 2021 when Julianna Peña upset longtime champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 269, but “The Lioness” reclaimed her title last year at UFC 277.

Pennington and Vieira will meet as part of the main card of UFC Vegas 67, which was originally supposed to be headlined by a middleweight contest between Nassourdine Imavov and Kelvin Gastelum. A mouth injury forced Gastelum to withdraw the week of the fight, and now Sean Strickland will step in to face Imavov at 205 lbs.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.