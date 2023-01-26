Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana In The Works, Fans React

A women’s bantamweight rematch between Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana is in the works for the UFC San Antonio headliner.

ESPN Deportes confirmed the news of the Pennington/Aldana targeted bout following an initial report from journalist James Lynch.

Pennington and Aldana met earlier in their careers in July 2019, with Pennington earning a split decision win. The event they fought at was also in San Antonio, and they’re close to returning on March 25th.

Aldana was expected to face UFC Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes before a recent roadblock in negotiations. Nunes wanted Aldana and Julianna Peña to face off in a title eliminator, but Peña is intent on getting the trilogy with Nunes.

Pennington lost to Nunes for the bantamweight title at UFC 224 but has won six of her last eight fights ever since. She’s earned wins over the likes of Aspen Ladd, Marion Reneau, and Macy Chiasson.

Aldana earned a knockout over Chiasson last September after a finish at UFC 264 over Yana Kunitskaya. She’s defeated the likes of Bethe Correia and Ketlen Vieira during her time in the UFC.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Targeted Raquel Pennington/Irene Aldana 2

Here’s what MMA Twitter had to say about the targeted Pennington/Aldana rematch.

I’m fine with this. Both have a claim to a title shot. Let’s figure it out. https://t.co/yhD5QmakGB — max (@maxdevitomma) January 26, 2023

Yooo @the_mmatalk Pennington vs Aldana 5 rounds main event !! 🔥🔥🔥 — MMAxime (@Maximekarabine) January 26, 2023

I do kinda love them running this back in the same city https://t.co/JOJ2BYZCI7 — Tom Feely (@omgitsfeely) January 26, 2023

I mean… I don't like to insult main events, but yikes, this certainly doesn't move the needle. For a headliner in front of fans, I would've expected a more desirable fight. This should be an APEX main event https://t.co/5snFk96Qqz — Daniel Cunningham (@DC4213) January 26, 2023

The Pennington/Aldana winner could get the next title shot amidst Peña’s standoff. Nunes re-claimed the title by defeating Peña at UFC 277 last summer.

The matchup will also add some clarity after speculation regarding Nunes’ first title defense in her second stint as bantamweight champion. It’s uncertain how long Peña intends to remain sidelined.

If Pennington/Aldana becomes official, it would add to an impressive card at UFC San Antonio. The event features the returns of Maycee Barber, Sean Brady, and Holly Holm.

What is your reaction to the targeted Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana rematch?