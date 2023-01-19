Raul Rosas Jr. Booked For UFC 287, Opponent Revealed

UFC bantamweight prospect Raul Rosas Jr. will face Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287 on April 8th.

Marcel Dorff first reported news of the Rosas/Rodriguez booking.

The 18-year-old Rosas won his UFC debut via first-round submission over Jay Perrin at UFC 282. The win came just three months after he earned a unanimous decision win on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

Before earning a contract on DWCS, Rosas won five straight fights to begin his career in UWC. Only one of his fights in his professional career has gone the entire distance.

Rosas made his professional debut at UWC 30 when he was just 17 years old. He became the youngest fighter ever signed to the UFC.

Raul’s brother, Jessie, is also an up-and-coming fighter and could potentially earn a fight on DWCS. Rosas promises big things between himself and his brother in 2023.

Rodriguez is also a DWCS alum, earning a win over Junior Cortez in 2021. While he didn’t earn a contract immediately, he made his UFC debut last year, losing to Jonathan Pearce before a win over Joshua Weems.

Rodriguez is 8-1 in his career with stints in LFA, Cage Fury, and Mecca.

An impressive win for Rosas would likely move him one step closer to a potential spot in the rankings. However, the UFC could take a slow and methodical approach to his development.

Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez will also take place at UFC 287. The venue and location for the card have yet to be announced.

