Former Ranked UFC Bantamweight Raulian Paiva Arrested For Domestic Violence

Former ranked UFC bantamweight Raulian Paiva was reportedly arrested in Brazil recently for domestic violence against his wife.

Prior to his departure from the MMA leader earlier this month, Paiva competed seven times inside the Octagon, going 3-4 after earning a contract on Dana White‘s Contender Series.

While he won three straight to briefly occupy the #15 spot on the 135-pound ladder in 2021, including in controversial fashion over Kyler Phillips, consecutive losses to Sean O’Malley and Sergey Morozov saw the Brazilian released.

Despite exiting the UFC, Paiva’s name is now remaining in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Per Brazilian publication Globo Esporte Amapá, the 27-year-old fighter was arrested on Monday 23 for domestic violence. The report states that Paiva was apprehended for allegedly “committing physical and verbal aggression against his wife in the municipality of Santana, in the metropolitan region of Macapá.”

Paiva Reportedly Told Wife: “I’m Going To Kill You”

The report goes on to reveal some troubling accusations Paiva’s wife, named as Vanilza Santos, made to police following the incident.

Santos claimed that she was forced to flee their home after Paiva exclaimed, “I’m going to kill you and throw your things in the street.” She further recalled the former UFC fighter chasing her to the car, but stopping once he realized that she was accompanied by a friend who had seen the incident.

Paiva’s wife further claimed to have been assaulted “physically and psychologically” three days prior to the incident that led to the Brazilian mixed martial artist’s arrest. The report notes that a witness corroborated Santos’ claims to the police.

After posting a bail of R$2,000, equivalent to $393 USD, Paiva was released. He later defended himself on Instagram, denying Santos’ recollection.

In a subsequent interview with Globo Esporte Amapá, Paiva insisted that he didn’t threaten his wife in any way. That’s despite a witness reportedly supporting that claim against him.

Instead, Paiva suggested that Santos had gone to the police “in a moment of fury” following an argument.

“Threats and aggressions are lies,” Paiva said. “We had an argument and in a moment of fury, my wife went to the police station and made the hot-headed complaint. But we’ve already solved ourselves and we’re fine.”

The Brazilian outlet notes that Paiva’s wife confirmed her husband’s post-release account of the incident in an interview of her own.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Quotes h/t Globo Esporte Amapá.