Report: Bellator MMA May Be “On The Market”

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani is reporting that Bellator might be making a massive change in ownership in 2023.

Bellator MMA wrapped up a successful year in 2022, with the Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire rematch with AJ McKee and the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix. The promotion is arguably second in the sport’s hierarchy behind the UFC.

Bellator is currently owned by Paramount Global with a television partnership with Showtime. The promotion also made big moves in 2021 by announcing its own official rankings system.

As Bellator continues to evolve and hold its spot as arguably a Top 2 MMA promotion, it could be looking at making a big change to its business structure.

Ariel Helwani Reports Shocking Rumor About Bellator MMA’s Future

During a recent segment of The MMA Hour, Helwani reported that Bellator might be up for sale.

“What becomes of Bellator? There are whispers, I’ll just say, that they’re on the market,” Helwani said.

Bellator has boosted its roster over the past few years, most recently with the addition of Sara McMann. The promotion also signed former UFC standouts such as Corey Anderson and Gegard Mousasi.

Names such as Usman Nurmagomedov, Johnny Eblen, and Ryan Bader have made a name for themselves in Bellator. Some of its biggest stars also were featured in the recent Bellator vs. RIZIN event in Japan.

A re-branding might be on tap for Bellator if new owners emerge. This includes the organization’s name, along with other marketing aspects of the promotion.

If Helwani’s report is true, Bellator could undergo some major changes in 2023. It’ll look to keep pace with the UFC’s global platform and could benefit greatly from a change in leadership at the top.

