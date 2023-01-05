Update: Dana White’s Power Slap League Debut Rescheduled

TBS has rescheduled Dana White‘s Power Slap League’s TV debut for one week later on January 18th, this after speculation that the project would be scrapped altogether.

The league was meant to premiere on January 11th after that week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. No official explanation has been provided to explain the postponement.

Speculation of the cancellation came after all ads were dropped and the general consensus is that its official cancellation was almost finished.

A Warner Media source tells me Dana White’s Power Slap series is no longer listed on any internal programming schedules and all ad spots have been dropped. The death of the deal, I’m told, is basically just paperwork at this point. — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) January 5, 2023

Dana White initially took a keen interest in slap fighting after several clips of it went viral in recent years. More recently, the Nevada State Athletic Commission greenlit slap fighting taking place in the state as well as White’s Power Slap League concept.

The postponement of the TBS launch comes just days after disturbing footage of Dana White in an altercation with his wife was released by TMZ. The pair were celebrating New Year’s Eve in Mexico when an argument between them turned physical. The UFC President can be seen striking his wife during the recording.

Ariel Helwani Condemns Dana White’s Power Slap League

Following the released footage of Dana White slapping his wife, renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani quickly spoke out on the matter. On a recent edition of The MMA Hour, Helwani condemned White and anyone else involved with the league following the New Year’s Eve incident.

“Shame on TBS if they’re going to air that Slap Fighting League,” Helwani said. “Can you script it any worse? Shame on TBS that’s what you’re going to do. Shame on TBS if you’re going to air a Slap Fighting League. And shame on anyone who picks it up afterwards.”

Helwani also discussed his shock at slap fighting being sanctioned in Nevada before bare knuckle fighting.

Following the New Year’s Eve altercation’s release to the public, UFC parent company Endeavor has seen a drop in its share price. Where Dana White and the UFC go from here remains to be seen.