Romanian Authorities Deny Rumor Surrounding Andrew Tate’s Arrest

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate was arrested last week on allegations of human trafficking.

His arrest came shortly after he put up a video responding to a tweet from Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. The bizarre exchange initially revolved around Tate’s car collection.

In the video, ‘Cobra’ took exceptional to Thunberg’s “small d**k energy” tweet at his expense. During the recording, Tate’s pizza delivery arrived from Jerry’s Pizza, a popular chain in Romania. Shortly after his arrest, many highlighted the pizza boxes as the key clue Romanian authorities used to confirm he was in the country at the time.

However, it now appears that the pizzas had nothing to do with Tate’s arrest. In a recent phone call with The Washington Post, Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Romania, denied the validity of the rumor. Instead, she explained that it was simply the result of a lengthy and difficult investigation.

“It was a hard job gathering all the evidence”

Tate, along with his brother Tristan and several associates, have reportedly been under investigation since April 2022. The initial suspicions stemmed from an American citizen who reported being held captive at a home in Ilfov. From there, further investigation into human trafficking in the area began.

Andrew Tate’s Rumored Fight With Jake Paul Now Up In The Air

Late last year, rumors were swirling of the former kickboxer returning to the combat sports world. YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul was coming off of a gruelling win over MMA icon Anderson Silva when he and Andrew Tate were publicly talking about a potential clash.

While Tate joked he might not go for such a fight due to admiring Paul’s work, many expected the influencer clash to be announced for some time in 2023.

However, after a tease of the two’s hypothetical fight was dropped on social media, ‘The Problem Child’s brother shed some light on it. During an appearance on the Jeff FM podcast, Logan Paul claimed that Tate’s public persona is purely an act. He further alleged that his brother Jake was seemingly unimpressed and actually had a higher opinion of Tate’s brother Tristan.

Regardless, rumors of the bout remained alive and well right up until ‘Cobra’s arrest. He is expected to be remanded in custody for 30 days. Given all of his legal trouble moving forward, a Tate/Paul fight seems more unlikely than ever for now.

All quotes from The Washington Post.