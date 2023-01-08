Archives: Ronda Rousey’s Body Paint Shoot For 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue (2016)

On this day seven years ago, we covered Ronda Rousey’s 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Our latest story about Ronda Rousey was regarding UFC President Dana White sharing the sentiments behind Rousey’s heartfelt texts sent to him.

Seven years ago, though, it was all smiles, fun, and posing for the woman once regarded as the “baddest woman on the planet.”

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Seven Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JANUARY 8, 2016, 4:42, EST]

Headline: Photos: Ronda Rousey’s Body Paint Shoot For 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Author: Matt Boone

Well, now it’s confirmed. And guess what? Everyone continues to be as excited as they were when the very-difficult-to-figure-out “tease” was put up in a promotional effort by Sports Illustrated to spread the word about their upcoming 2016 Swimsuit Issue featuring a celebrity donning nothing but a body paint bathing suit.

For those who still haven’t figured it out — and don’t feel bad, because it was definitely a tough nut to crack — former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is returning inside the pages of Sports Illustrated’s legendary annual swimsuit issue for the second year in a row. Only this time, she’s taking it to the next level.

Rousey will be featured in the special February issue wearing absolutely nothing.

That’s right.

Literally no clothing.

She will, however, have all kinds of paint all over her body, as she will be featured in body paint in the design of a bathing suit.

On Friday, Rousey and S.I. both confirmed the fact that the bad-ass-beauty is the mystery woman that was used to promote the issue this week.

Rousey wrote the following on her official Instagram page about appearing in the issue:

“Secret’s out – so here’s a free preview of this year’s 2016 SI swimsuit issue … I was one of the lucky few chosen to be a canvas for a hand painted masterpiece by @joannegair that took 14 hours to put on and photographed by the brilliant @fredericpinet – these are just behind the scenes shots taken with a phone’s camera, can’t wait to show you guys the final pics the when the issue hits stands!”

SI.com wrote the following:

“Back for her second year, Ronda Rousey will join an elite club of body-painted swimsuit models in the 2016 SI Swimsuit issue. Yep, you read that right. Ronda will wearing NOTHING BUT PAINT on the pages of our magazine next month. So what could be better? Well, as it turns out, the beach in Grenada where we shot Ronda’s gorgeous photos is public, so some eager paparazzi got a few early snaps. That means Christmas is coming again, folks! We’re sharing a few BTS shots that are sure to tie you over until our official images of Ronda hit newsstands next month.”

The following promotional preview photos of Rousey in the body paint suit for this year’s swimsuit issue were released this week.

While you wait for this year’s Rousey S.I. Swimsuit Issue photo shoot, check out her full spread and the outtakes from her shoot from the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue here at MMANews.com via the following links:

