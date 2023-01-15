Archives: Ronda Rousey To Star Alongside Tina Fey In “Do Nothing Bitches” (2016)

Last week, we ran an Archives story about Ronda Rousey’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue from the very same year as the following article. Now, we look back at another Ronda Rousey story from that time period about her extra-Octagonal activity.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JANUARY 15, 2016, 8:19 PM EST]

Headline: Ronda Rousey To Star Alongside Tina Fey In “Do Nothing Bitches”

Author: Matt Boone

Universal has purchased the rights to the comedy pitch Do Nothing Bitches, a movie with comedian and actress Tina Fey and former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey attached.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the pitch originates from Paula Pell, the writer of the recent Tina Fey and Amy Poehler film “Sisters,” which was also released by Universal.

The name of the movie, Do Nothing Bitches, comes from the famous clip of Rousey talking about a certain type of woman during the build up to one of her title defenses prior to being dethroned as UFC Champion by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November.

“I have this one term for the kind of woman that my mother raised me to not be. And I call it a do-nothing bitch,” Rousey infamously said in an episode of UFC 190 Embedded, which promoted her title defense against Brazilian fighter Bethe Correia in her native country of Brazil.

The catchphrase helped catapult Rousey into a different level of celebrity, as it caught the attention of the mainstream public after it went viral on the web and led to somewhat of a “hashtag” craze for a while.

Tina Fey is set to produce the movie under her Little Stranger Productions banner. Paula Pell will also produce and Eric Gurian of the aforementioned Fey production company will executive produce. Representing Universal on the corporate end will be Erik Baiers.

Rousey recently asked for more time off from the UFC, and according to UFC President Dana White, it appears she will be out of the picture well past the landmark UFC 200 event in July. In her absence, Holly Holm will make the first defense of her title against longtime Rousey-rival Miesha “Cupcake” Tate in the co-main event of UFC 197 on March 6th in Las Vegas, Nevada.