Russian MMA Fighter Found Dead Amidst Search For Missing Aunt

MMA fighter Georgiy Gagloev was found dead under mysterious circumstances while traveling on a train in Russia this weekend.

News of Gagloev’s death was first reported by Russian news publication TASS.

According to reports, Gagloev’s body was discovered on a train carriage during a stop in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. A cause of death hasn’t been determined but TASS is reporting that authorities are describing it as violent in nature.

The train in which Gagloev was found was traveling between Moscow and Vladikavkaz. It’s uncertain if Gagloev was a passenger on the train or if his body was placed on it before or during the numerous stops.

Gagloev had been searching for his missing aunt, Rimma, in recent months leading up to his death. It’s unclear if his death is linked to the search for his aunt, a famous fortune teller in the region.

Gagloev last competed in the MMA cage in December 2021, losing via first-round knockout to Ibragim Ilyasov at Hype FC 5. After winning his pro debut in 2019, he lost four straight fights.

The 25-year-old Gagloev had recently posted a viral video message to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov in hopes of his government’s assistance in the search for his aunt.

The investigation into Gagloev’s death, and his aunt Rimma’s disappearance, are both ongoing.

