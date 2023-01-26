Sage Northcutt Explains Four-Year Absence From MMA

ONE Championship fighter and former UFC lightweight and welterweight Sage Northcutt recently shed some light on his lengthy inactivity.

Northcutt was last seen all the way back in May 2019 at ONE Championship’s Enter the Dragon event. There, Northcutt was brutally knocked out just 29 seconds into round one by Cosmo Alexandre.

Sage Northcutt vs. Cosmo Alexandre

Prior to his disastrous ONE debut, ‘Super Sage’ had been on a three-fight winning streak in the UFC. He’d picked up decision wins at lightweight over Michel Quiñones and Thibault Gouti before knocking out Zak Ottow at welterweight.

Regardless, his contract was not renewed with UFC President Dana White citing the young striker’s need for more seasoning as a key reason why. The decision came a few months after Northcutt had confirmed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that he was open to offers from other promotions once his UFC contract expired.

“I Was Just Healing Up” – Sage Northcutt On His Absence

Following his loss to Alexandre, Northcutt took almost two years off. He spent much of that time recovering from the wear and tear fighting had put on his body. before being booked for an April 2021 lightweight bout with Shinya Aoki. Due to contracting COVID-19, though, Northcutt was forced to pull out of the bout. He was replaced with Eduard Folayang.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the former UFC fighter detailed his need to recover and subsequent bout with long COVID as key reasons behind his lengthy absence from fighting.

“The very next day [after losing to Alexandre] I was planning on coming back. It did take a little while, like as a lot of people know, like, for about a year-plus, I was just healing up [from injuries], so that took a little bit of time for sure. And then, after that I was full-blown training, I actually had a fight scheduled. I was supposed to fight Shinya Aoki… Horrible coincidence but two weeks out from my fight… I came down and caught COVID and that just kind of like threw everything for a loop. I was pretty sick for a little bit, it took like six months of doing like blood work trying to figure out what’s going on, but now I’m back.”

‘Super Sage’ is expected to return in May for a showdown with Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10. The event is the first from ONE Championship to be hosted in the United States. It will take place in Colorado as the state’s athletic commission was the first to greenlight ONE’s ruleset.

Are you excited to see Sage Northcutt’s return to action?