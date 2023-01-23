Sage Northcutt Set For Comeback At ONE US Card After Fours Years Out

For the first time since 2019, former UFC prospect Sage Northcutt is set to compete in professional mixed martial arts.

Northcutt (11-3), who was once widely regarded as a future star inside the Octagon following a debut victory aged 19 at UFC Fight Night 80, hasn’t fought since making his first appearance under the ONE Championship banner almost four years ago.

“Super Sage” had a rough start to life in the Circle, falling via knockout to Brazil’s Cosmo Alexandre at ONE: Enter the Dragon. As well as a losing start in the organization, Northcutt was sidelined after suffering eight facial fractures, which required a nine-hour operation to repair.

Now, in spite of past calls for him to retire from UFC President Dana White, the 26-year-old is set to get the show back on the road with an MMA comeback and a return to action on United States soil.

On Friday, May 6, the Texan will share the cage with Pakistan’s Ahmed Mujtaba (10-2) at ONE on Prime Video 10.

Northcutt Joins Johnson-Headlined Colorado Card

With the booking, Northcutt will likely mark one of many American fighters set to feature at the very first ONE Championship event to be held in the US. The card, which will be the promotion’s 10th to be shown as part of its deal with Amazon Prime Video, will go down inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Unsurprisingly, Asia’s largest combat sports organization is looking to pull all the stops as it hopes to attract an enthusiastic US audience, and that includes through a blockbuster headliner.

American MMA legend Demetrious Johnson hasn’t fought since departing the UFC in late 2018. Since then, he’s found huge success across the globe, winning a World Grand Prix, featuring in a groundbreaking mixed-rules superfight and having the promotion’s flyweight gold wrapped around his waist.

He’ll return to US soil later this year to defend his belt for the first time against familiar foe Adriano Moraes. After falling short of the title in their 2021 meeting, which saw “Mighty Mouse” knocked out for the first time, Johnson rebounded last August at ONE on Prime Video 1 with one of the most emphatic KOs of 2022.

The pair will now conclude their trilogy in front of Johnson’s home fans.

