Sara McMann Reveals Favorite Moment From Her UFC Run

Former UFC bantamweight Sara McMann is currently preparing for her Bellator debut in 2023.

The bantamweight star is expected to move up to featherweight in Bellator, where MMA legend Cris Cyborg reigns supreme. During her UFC career, McMann fought a multitude of top stars including Miesha Tate, Amanda Nunes, and Ronda Rousey.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, McMann discussed several topics including her time in the UFC, why her contract was not renewed, and her favorite moment from her time in the Octagon.

Sara McMann highlighted her UFC debut against Sheila Gaff at UFC 159 as her favorite moment.

“It Was Just A Special Moment” – Sara McMann On Her UFC Debut

Image Credit: Joe Camporeale of USA TODAY Sports

The former UFC bantamweight title challenger recalled being extremely nervous ahead of her UFC debut. Ultimately, McMann came out victorious at UFC 159, an experience she cited as “euphoric.”

“I’d have to say my [UFC] debut,” McMann said. “There was so much nerves and it was just I had never fought for, like, such a big promotion on a big stage, and that first win was just very euphoric. So it was just like I don’t know, it’s just a special moment, my first fight in the UFC.”

Sara McMann won her UFC debut via TKO in the first round. She then made the leap to title contention in her second UFC bout, facing then-UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey at UFC 170. McMann suffered a first-round TKO loss after a brutal knee to the body. She had mixed results in the Octagon in the years after. McMann went 2-3 in her final five fights with the promotion.

When it comes to potentially fighting Cris Cyborg in Bellator, McMann confirmed that she would prefer a tune-up fight or two before moving into the title picture. Who her first opponent will be in Bellator remains to be seen.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.