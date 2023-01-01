Scott Coker Talks Khabib’s Reaction To Bellator MMA/Rizin FF

Bellator MMA and Rizin FF put on a highly-anticipated crossover show earlier today.

In an impressive display, Bellator’s fighters managed to secure a clean sweep over Rizin across five main card bouts. Every single crossover fight ended via decision. In the main event, former Bellator Featherweight Champion AJ McKee bested current Rizin Lightweight Champion Roberto de Souza.

At the post-show press conference, Bellator MMA CEO Scott Coker was quick to highlight McKee’s performance. He went on to label him as Bellator’s MVP of the event.

During the conference, Scott Coker was also asked about former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘The Eagle’ was in attendance at the event.

“He Was Freaking Out” – Scott Coker On Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Reaction To Bellator MMA vs. Rizin FF

Scott Coker revealed that ‘The Eagle’ was astounded by Rizin’s presentation and style. Coker, who also worked with Japanese promotion K-1, discussed MMA’s popularity in Japan with ‘The Eagle’. Coker highlighted Pride FC, a legendary Japanese promotion that reached both its peak and decline in the noughties.

“He [Khabib Nurmagomedov] wasn’t here in the heyday,” Coker explained. “I started work for K-1 in 1999, so I got to see all the great fights of K-1… I got to see the great fights of Pride. And Khabib has never seen the production, and the fans, and he was freaking out, he was telling me, ‘This is unbelievable… I had no idea that something like this was happening in Japan.’ And I said, ‘You know, this is where it started.’

Coker continued, “It’s so ironic to sit here with Khabib who’s like freaking out about the production and the staging, just the pageantry. But he was really impressed.”

Considering the interest surrounding Bellator MMA and Rizin FF’s crossover event, many are now wonder what the future holds for inter-promotional MMA cards.

