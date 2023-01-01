Sean O’Malley Questions Brock Lesnar’s MMA Skillset

Sean O’Malley is not sure how to feel about the legacy of Brock Lesnar’s UFC career.

O’Malley was probably still in high school during the time in which WWE superstar Lesnar made the jump from professional wrestling to the UFC, ultimately winning the heavyweight title after just three fights in the promotion. There have been few fighters to ever come close to that, showing that regardless of his lack of experience in MMA, his incredible physicality combined with a high-level collegiate wrestling background was enough to drive him to success.

via Instagram @ufc

Sean O’Malley Questions Brock Lesnar’s Legacy

As he was still a young lad at the time, top bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley does not have a ton of memories of the time in which Brock Lesnar was the new toy in the heavyweight division. This was something that came up while Suga’ Sean spoke with his coach, Tim Welch, during a recent episode of their podcast, TimboSugarShow.

Here, O’Malley explained that he was not around for Brock’s initial rise but believes he has a decent understanding of what made the WWE superstar so successful, until running into Cain Velasquez. Suga’ Sean explained that this was the moment in which the size of Lesnar was not enough to conquer the skill difference of his opponent.

“I need to go back and watch (the fight with Cain Velasquez), because that’s just skill difference. Because Brock was obviously, probably so dominant because of how massive he was,” O’Malley said. “Because was he good wrestling, or was he just so big? He had a good double leg.”

Despite O’Malley’s uncertainty about Lesnar’s wrestling skill set, he is a former NCAA Division I wrestling champion out of the University of Minnesota.

But to be clear, Sean O’Malley did conclude the discussion by saying that he does not have a clear memory of the fighting career of Brock Lesnar and would like to revisit it. It would be interesting to see if his opinion of the former UFC heavyweight champion changes after fully revisiting his career.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.