Sean O’Malley Finds Conor McGregor Allegations “Hard To Believe”

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has some questions regarding Conor McGregor‘s recent assault allegations.

McGregor is accused of attacking a woman on a yacht last summer. He allegedly punched and kicked the victim, according to Spanish authorities, forcing her to flee the boat.

The case against McGregor was initially dismissed but was reopened in recent weeks. He and his representation have denied and refuted all allegations made against him by the female victim.

The investigation into McGregor is still ongoing. He’s planning on returning to the Octagon later this year, with a fight expected to be announced in the coming months.

O’Malley, like McGregor, is one of the biggest names in the UFC. He has previously alluded to McGregor and Israel Adesanya as two of his MMA inspirations.

After the allegations against McGregor surfaced, O’Malley feels those harshly criticizing McGregor should wait for more information to come out.

Sean O’Malley Is Skeptical About Latest Allegations Against Conor McGregor

During a recent episode of the BROMALLEY podcast, O’Malley defended McGregor against the recent accusations.

“He’s supposedly getting sued for kicking a girl on her chest and into the ocean,” O’Malley said of McGregor. “It’s like, dude, was she talking shit? Did she deserve it? Who knows, it’s so hard to believe first of all, what girls say. It’s hard to believe when someone is talking about someone so famous and so rich. It’s like, did he do that? Or was that girl drunk, she farted, fell, who fuckin’ knows?”

This isn’t the first time that O’Malley has weighed in on a prominent UFC figure in hot water. UFC President Dana White‘s viral fight with his wife prompted him to claim that both sides of the incident bear responsibility.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the Octagon since suffering a leg injury at UFC 264. He’s been working his way back into fighting condition as he targets a likely move to welterweight.

If the allegations against McGregor are true, O’Malley likely doesn’t condone his actions. However, he feels McGregor’s fame and fortune might’ve made him an easy target.

