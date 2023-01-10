Sean O’Malley Offers To Face Henry Cejudo Amidst Aljamain Sterling News

Sean O’Malley is willing to face Henry Cejudo after UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling pushed back his return timeframe.

Sterling was expected to face Cejudo for his next title defense, potentially as soon as UFC 285 in March. However, those plans are on hold after Sterling revealed he’s suffering from a bicep injury and likely will need time to recover.

The Sterling/Cejudo fight seemed to be a done deal after Cejudo’s management revealed that was the case. Although, the matchup appears to be up in the air after Sterling’s admission.

To keep the UFC bantamweight title picture moving forward, O’Malley wants to face Cejudo, potentially for an interim belt as Sterling heals.

Sean O’Malley On Aljamain Sterling’s Injury: “Let Me Beat Up Henry”

In a recent tweet, O’Malley called out Cejudo amidst Sterling’s bicep injury.

Is AljoComain fighting Henry or not I’m confused ? He Said his bicep is torn. If that’s the case let me beat up Henry — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) January 10, 2023

O’Malley’s nickname for Sterling could be perceived as a nod to his recent comments about Sterling’s marketability. He claimed that Sterling isn’t a pay-per-view standout and said he was owed a portion of Sterling’s pay-per-view revenue leading up to UFC 280.

An O’Malley/Cejudo buildup would likely feature a significant amount of trash talk. This is due to their tense history with each other, including a heated verbal altercation backstage at UFC 276.

Cejudo has opined that O’Malley is too deep into his persona and that his desire for big paychecks could hinder his title aspirations.

Cejudo hasn’t fought since vacating the bantamweight belt following a UFC 249 win against Dominick Cruz. In the meantime, O’Malley has surged into the bantamweight title picture after a win over Petr Yan at UFC 280.

If Sterling isn’t ready to go for UFC 285, O’Malley seems open to welcoming back Cejudo to the Octagon, potentially with a belt on the line.

