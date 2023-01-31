Sean O’Malley Provides Theory On Aljamain Sterling’s Injury

No.1-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley recently shared some interesting thoughts on Aljamain Sterling.

Sterling, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, is currently dealing with a bicep injury. ‘Funk Master’ is expected to put his title up for grabs against former Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo later this year.

For now, Cejudo’s long-awaited return to the Octagon is on hold due to Sterling’s latest injury. After winning the title via disqualification at UFC 259, Sterling didn’t fight again for 13 months due to neck issues. While the chances of his current injury keeping him out for that long are slim, it remains an unideal situation for the division.

According to ‘Sugar’ and Tim Welch, something else might be at play here.

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Sean O’Malley Questions ‘Aljo’s Injury

During a recent episode of The TimboSugarShow, O’Malley’s co-host Tim Welch analyzed recent footage of Sterling training with Merab Dvalishvili. According to Welch, if Sterling’s bicep was that badly hurt, he would not be able to hold a kickpad for Dvalishvili.

“Aljo [Sterling] was in the cage holding [Muay] Thai pads for Merab,” Welch said. “And Thai pads are the worst. Some one kicks you powerfully, it just jams your bicep tendons and everything. It cannot be that bad if you’re holding pads.”

O’Malley took it one step further, implying that ‘Funk Master’ may well be playing up his bicep issue simply to avoid fighting.

“I wonder if he’s using that to kind of just be able to chill, like, ‘I’m injured, I’m injured.’ So everyone can’t expect him to fight then.”

If Sterling’s absence proves long enough, the UFC could opt to crown an interim champion. They did this last time he was out, with Petr Yan winning the interim gold. If that happens, the oft-talked about Cejudo vs. O’Malley bout could finally come to fruition.

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley’s take on Aljamain Sterling?

All quotes from Sportskeeda.