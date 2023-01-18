Sean O’Malley Makes His Prediction For Glover Teixeira/Jamahal Hill

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has made his prediction for the upcoming light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill.

The MMA leader is set to open its pay-per-view account for 2023 this weekend with a return to Brazil. UFC 283 will go down from Rio de Janeiro’s Jeunesse Arena, where two titles will be on the line.

As well as Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno looking to settle their feud with a historical fourth collision in Saturday’s co-main event, the light heavyweight title will have a name attached to it in the headliner, barring the kind of result that kept it vacant at UFC 282 last month.

After Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz failed to take home the 205-pound gold in December, former champion Glover Teixeira will welcome Jamahal Hill to a hostile reception in his home country.

The opening PPV main event of the year has largely split opinion. That’s reflected in the betting odds, with “Sweet Dreams” currently narrowly favored at -115 to Teixeira’s -105, per BetOnline.ag.

According to the UFC’s #1-ranked bantamweight contender, that line is leaning the correct way.

O’Malley Expects A First-Time Champ At UFC 283

During a recent episode of the TimboSugarShow, Sean O’Malley made his prediction for Teixeira and Hill’s championship showdown this weekend.

Making note of the Brazilian’s veteran status, “Sugar” backed the confidence of surging contender Hill to guide him to a first title reign.

“I’m taking Jamahal Hill. I’m just gonna go ahead and predict it,” O’Malley said. “He (Teixeira) is getting up there. He’s 43. Jamahal Hill’s long, lengthy, confident, skilled.”

For Teixeira, UFC 283 marks the opportunity to regain the belt he lost last June at UFC 275. In Singapore, the 43-year-old was just seconds away from a successful defense against Jiří Procházka but succumbed to a rear-naked choke late in the day.

Having had the chance for redemption last month taken away when “Denisa” vacated the belt through injury, Teixeira will need to get through a fresh challenger to return to the throne.

To secure an opportunity at the divisional gold, Hill recorded consecutive knockout wins in main events opposite Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos last year.

