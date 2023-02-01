Sean O’Malley: “I Can’t Watch Power Slap League”

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley feels Dana White‘s Power Slap League is dangerous to those choosing to compete.

Power Slap launched earlier this month to mixed reviews from the viewing audience. While the show has produced plenty of highlights, such as brutal knockouts, some have questioned whether or not the league should’ve continued after White’s viral incident with his wife.

White created Power Slap with high expectations for his new product. He felt that he could make the sport of professional slap fighting blow up, similar to how he did with the UFC and MMA.

However, some of the fight game’s biggest stars, including O’Malley, feel the cons of slap fighting far outweigh the pros.

Sean O’Malley: I Can’t Watch Power Slap Due To Concussion Experiences

During a recent episode of the BROMALLEY podcast, O’Malley weighed in on the Power Slap League and professional slap fighting.

“It’s just a free shot to the chin,” O’Malley said. “I don’t know, I cannot watch it. I don’t know if I can watch it because I understand what concussions are. I know how bad it is and how bad it is to do that to your brain…I’ve seen thumbnails and look away, I can’t even see it…

“That’s so scary to think about, losing your memory. But you don’t think about it when [you’re in your 20s]. People gotta be careful, you’re gonna want that brain.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission became the first state to sanction Power Slap, with other states potentially following suit going forward. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently criticized NSAC’s decision to approve Power Slap.

O’Malley is the UFC’s top bantamweight contender as of this writing and could get a title shot for his next fight. Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo are expected to face off for the title later this year.

Power Slap is still in its infancy, but O’Malley and others feel the fighters should consider the potential long-term consequences of competing.

