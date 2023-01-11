Sean O’Malley Makes Prediction For Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

No.1-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley recently analyzed a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz match.

Since signing with the PFL last week, ‘The Problem Child’ has reiterated his interested in fighting Nate Diaz. Interestingly, Paul wants to face the longtime UFC fan favorite twice. One bout would be in the boxing ring and the other in an MMA cage.

Jake Paul announcing his PFL signing.

Sean O’Malley, who previously suggested Diaz as an ideal opponent for Paul, discussed the matter on a recent edition of The BrOMalley Show. He opined that fighting Diaz would likely help get ‘The Problem Child’ to “the next level.”

When asked for his thoughts on a potential boxing showdown between the pair, ‘Sugar’ settled on Paul as the likely victor. O’Malley explained that while Diaz’s boxing has looked great in the Octagon, he’s never boxed professionally.

“Jake, just from his last performance with Anderson [Silva], that’s what we’re going off of, he looked really good,” O’Malley said. “Nate’s last boxing match, you know, we’ve never seen it, we’ve never seen him box, we’ve seen him boxing in MMA, it’s good. But to box in a ring with a pro-boxer is different… I’d probably pick Jake.”

Sean O’Malley Fears A Loss To Jake Paul In MMA Could “Ruin” Nate Diaz

‘Sugar’ also shared his thoughts about a possible Diaz/Paul battle under MMA rules. According to O’Malley, if Diaz already lost a pro-boxing bout to the controversial YouTuber, an MMA loss could destroy Diaz’s legacy.

If the two were to fight under MMA rules, Diaz would be a clear favorite given Paul’s lack of experience in the sport. With this in mind, an upset loss could well damage the Stockton star’s image.

“But would that just completely ruin Nate Diaz’s career if he loses in boxing and then somehow lost in MMA?”

Sean O’Malley went on to point out that Diaz is a proficient wrestler. Ultimately, ‘Sugar’ is intrigued by the idea of a two-sport, two-fight series between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. The bantamweight rising star confirmed he’d eagerly watch both contests.

Could Jake Paul go two-for-two against Nate Diaz?

