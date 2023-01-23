Sean O’Malley Kicked Out Of Restaurant For Dress Code Violation

UFC star Sean O’Malley often showcases his unique wardrobe choices, but one Arizona restaurant didn’t appreciate it.

O’Malley has blossomed into one of the biggest names in the UFC, with impressive knockouts and a recent win over former champion Petr Yan. He’s expected to fight for a title next after the victory against Yan at UFC 280.

Despite O’Malley’s fame, not everyone is a fan of the UFC star. While on a night out in Scottsdale, AZ, O’Malley attempted to enter seafood restaurant Ocean 44 when he was quickly turned away.

According to O’Malley, it wasn’t because of bad behavior, it was because of not abiding by the restaurant’s stern dress code.

Sean O’Malley Booted From Arizona Restaurant For Wardrobe Choice

O’Malley explained what happened below, as re-shared by Twitter user MMA Marcus.

Sean O’Malley get denied via dress code to a restaurant because they don’t know who the number one bantamweight in the world is 👀 pic.twitter.com/3W1cunA8hx — 𝙼𝙼𝙰 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚌𝚞𝚜 🏝 (@mmamarcuss) January 23, 2023

“I went to Ocean 44 right across the street and I walk in looking good as f*ck like I usually do,” O’Malley said. “They go, ‘Uh, sir, we can’t serve you, we have a dress code.’ I said, ‘Bitch, do you know who the fuck I am?’ I didn’t say that, so we came across the street to Toca Madera and they’re hookin’ us up with free food because they know who the f*ck I am, so f*ck you Ocean 44.”

Luckily, O’Malley was able to find another place to eat right across the street. But, it’s almost certain he won’t consider dining at Ocean 44 after recently kicking him out.

According to Ocean 44’s website, guests are required to abstain from “athletic wear, revealing clothing, and exposed undergarments…” Nonetheless, with O’Malley’s popularity, Ocean 44‘s business could take a hit from local fans of his potentially wanting to explore other dining options.

All quotes from MMA Mania