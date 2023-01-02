Sean O’Malley: I Have A Weird Feeling About Makhachev/Volkanovski

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has a gut feeling that Islam Makhachev/Alexander Volkanovski could surprise the masses.

Makhachev and Volkanovski will come face-to-face in a highly anticipated super fight at UFC 284. Makhachev will defend his lightweight title for the first time since upending Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

The matchup between Volkanovski and Makhachev will also determine the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1. Right now, Volkanovski holds the top spot, with Makhachev just one spot behind.

Many have weighed in on how Makhachev vs. Volkanovski might play out, although few feel Volkanovski can become the UFC’s next double champion. Nevertheless, O’Malley feels Volkanovski’s detractors shouldn’t be so quick to count him out.

Sean O’Malley: Alexander Volkanovski Could Give Islam Makhachev Issues

During a recent interview with Helen Yee, O’Malley gave his breakdown for Makhachev vs. Volkanovski.

“It’s gonna be tough beating that dude,” O’Malley said of Makhachev. “I do have a weird feeling that Alexander Volkanovski is gonna be a lot bigger of a challenge than everyone thinks. Can he potentially get the job done against Islam? If Alex can’t, I don’t know who can.”

Only one fighter has been able to take down Makhachev during his extraordinary career. He lost to Adriano Martins at UFC 192, the only defeat of his UFC run.

Like Makhachev, Volkanovski has only one loss on his record. He has won 22 fights in a row, including recent title defenses against Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie.

Volkanovski will likely have a distinct speed advantage against Makhachev but will lack greatly in size. This could be problematic against Makhachev’s otherworldly combat sambo style and wrestling.

O’Malley could potentially face Volkanovski down the line if his master plan comes true. First thing’s first for O’Malley as he gets ready to potentially challenge for the bantamweight title next.

O’Malley feels Makhachev is the rightful favorite against Volkanovski, but fans could be in for a treat at UFC 284.

