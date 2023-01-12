Sean Strickland Says Paulo Costa’s Contract Complaints Are His Fault

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has commented on Paulo Costa’s current contractual stand-off with the UFC, claiming that the problem is of the Brazilian’s own doing.

Next month, the MMA leader will make its return to Australia with a pay-per-view card in the western city of Perth. But local fans will be flocking to the RAC arena without the prospect of witnessing one of the nation’s all-time greats in action.

In 2022, the UFC officially announced that former champion Robert Whittaker would be fighting in front of his home crowd opposite Paulo Costa. But after a period that saw “Borrachinha” insist that the fight wasn’t official and wouldn’t be until he was offered an increased pay package, the bout collapsed.

With the promotion unwilling to budge on its desire to keep Costa tied down to a multi-fight deal, the matchup was scrapped last month, leaving “The Reaper” off the card.

Great fights is going down due to lack of negotiation skills, they should stop being petty 👍🥤 pic.twitter.com/uAfFLnTOdN — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) December 19, 2022

While Costa reacted by lambasting the UFC’s negotiating skills, one of his middleweight peers has advised him to find a mirror when it comes to playing the blame game.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, #7-ranked contender Sean Strickland gave his take on Paulo Costa’s recent grievances with the UFC.

Making note of Costa’s weight trouble prior to UFC Vegas 41 in October 2021, “Tarzan” suggested that if the Brazilian wanted to make demands from the promotion, he shouldn’t have acted like a “f*ckhead.”

“Here’s the thing about Costa, and I like Costa, but he’s also a f*ckhead,” Strickland said. “He doesn’t make weight. He’s an idiot. When you’re a f*ckhead and you go to the UFC and say, ‘Hey I wanna do this.’ When you don’t do the right things, it’s hard to get the right things back.”

In contrast to Costa, Strickland haș appeared content with his level of remuneration in MMA’s premier promotion. Following the withdrawal of Kelvin Gastelum, the outspoken fighter is set for his second consecutive main event this weekend and told The Schmo he’s pleased with how he’s being compensated.

Our new main event matchup!



Your updated #UFCVegas67 poster has landed! pic.twitter.com/HCQx2t8zTO — UFC (@ufc) January 11, 2023

While Strickland prepares for his short-notice opportunity, the situation is more uncertain entering the new year for Costa, who’s noted that his contract will expire with one outstanding bout in the first half of 2023.

Quote transcribed by Sportskeeda MMA.