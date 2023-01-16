Sean Strickland Reacts To Teammate Francis Ngannou’s UFC Release

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is sad to see Francis Ngannou part ways with the UFC, but he thinks big things are ahead.

Ngannou was released by the UFC this weekend after failing to come to terms with the promotion on a new contract. He was stripped of the heavyweight belt, which will now be contested by Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Ngannou’s release sent shockwaves around the sport after arguably the best MMA heavyweight in the world became a free agent. He now has no shortage of possible landing spots, including the PFL.

Ngannou was also linked to a potential crossover fight with Tyson Fury in the boxing ring. Talks of a bout between the two have taken place over the past two years, but nothing has come to fruition yet.

Strickland, a teammate with Ngannou at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, is excited to see what Ngannou’s next combat sports venture is after the big news this weekend.

Sean Strickland: I Want To See Francis Ngannou Get Tyson Fury Fight

During his UFC Vegas 67 post-fight press conference, Strickland reacted to the news of Ngannou parting ways with the UFC.

“It’s a damn shame to see Francis go,” Strickland said of Ngannou. “He’s iconic in the UFC, he’s probably one of the greatest heavyweights we’ve ever had. It sucks that he parted ways, but I hope he and Tyson Fury fight for a lot of fucking money.

“That’s the fight we deserve. Again, it sucks he left, I would love to see him fight in the UFC…but if Tyson Fury fucking sacks up and takes that fight against Francis, that’s ‘Go fuck yourself’ money.”

Fury ended his boxing retirement with a win over Derek Chisora via TKO last month. He called out Oleksandr Usyk following the victory but remains interested in a mega-fight with Ngannou.

Now that Ngannou is a free agent, the fight with Fury could be in the works for later this year. Strickland and others are hopeful that Ngannou will get the payday, and the overall treatment, he feels he deserves.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.