Sean Strickland Rants About “Pathetic” Royal Family In England

It’s safe to say that UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland isn’t a fan of England or its royal family.

Strickland will step up on short notice to face Nassourdine Imavov in the UFC Vegas 67 main event this Saturday. Kelvin Gastelum withdrew from the fight due to a mouth injury, and Strickland will face Imavov at a 205lb catchweight.

Strickland’s pre-fight press conferences are known to be almost as entertaining, if not more so, than his fights in the Octagon. He usually goes on tangents on non-fighting topics, including homosexuals and lookalikes of attending media members.

Strickland isn’t afraid to rant about those who he doesn’t like, including those outside of the United States entirely.

Sean Strickland Adds England’s Royal Family To His Hate List

Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

During his UFC Vegas 67 media day, Strickland gave a less-than-glowing review of the British royal family.

“I’m a fan when they’re not fucking children, isn’t that what they do?” Strickland asked. “The royal family, if anything, that’s a reflection on England. You motherfuckers wake up everyday and say ‘Hey, look at this guy that was born into this. I’m gonna worship this guy, I’m gonna follow him’. That’s the most pathetic shit I’ve ever seen. You know what America says? You got 4 fucking years, maybe 8, and if you fuck it up then you better have private security following you for the rest of your life or someone is out to get you.”

Strickland’s comments come amidst a slew of drama in the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently released a Netflix show detailing their courtship and criticizing other members of the family.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away last September of natural causes. She was the UK’s longest-serving monarch, first taking over the throne in 1952.

Strickland is looking to get back in the win column after back-to-back losses. He most recently fought against Jared Cannonier, losing a split decision.

Strickland isn’t afraid to speak his mind, and his latest rant against an entire country’s royalty is yet another example of that.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.