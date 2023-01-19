Sean Strickland Scrambles With Commander Dale Brown In Las Vegas

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland derailed commander Dale Brown’s self-defense system in a matter of seconds.

Strickland is days removed from a short-notice win over Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67. He earned a unanimous decision win after back-to-back losses to Jared Cannonier and Alex Pereira.

Strickland has proven to never be afraid of a scrap, as evidenced by his viral sparring sessions. Brown, who has garnered a massive following on social media for his self-defense videos, was in Las Vegas for an event at a local gun store.

As Brown greeted those attending the event, he came face to face with Strickland, which resulted in a clumsy moment.

Sean Strickland Sends Commander Dale Brown Falling Into Cabinet

In a recent Instagram video, Strickland dueled with the self-defense guru. You can watch the full encounter below.

“Well I will say that felt mildly uncomfortable but I think I should start a self-defense program????” Strickland wrote. “What should I call it??? Last time I get invited to any events lol thanks for having me Gun Store.”

Strickland, who rarely has a filter in and out of the Octagon, seemed to have a rare moment of embarrassment when the gun cabinet got knocked over.

Strickland expressed disdain for Brown last year and promised to “sodomize” the social media sensation. While things didn’t get to nearly that level in their exchange, he arguably got the better of the self-defense instructor.

What is your reaction to Sean Strickland’s encounter with Commander Dale Brown?