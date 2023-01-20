Second Heavyweight Boxer Interested In Francis Ngannou Bout

Francis Ngannou is quickly garnering interest in the boxing world since the announcement of his UFC separation.

‘The Predator’ has been stripped of the UFC Heavyweight Championship and released from his contract. The news comes following years of contractual disputes between the Cameroonian power puncher and the world’s leading MMA organization.

UFC 285 will crown a new champion when returning MMA legend Jon Jones takes on Ciryl Gane for the vacant gold. Ngannou vs. Jones had long been a dream MMA fight for many fans.

Popular British heavyweight boxing contender Derek Chisora recently expressed interest in facing Ngannou. Similar to Jake Paul‘s two-fight, two-sport offer to Nate Diaz, Chisora wants to clash with ‘The Predator’ in both MMA and boxing.

Now, one of Chisora’s longest-running arch-rivals in boxing has thrown his hat into the ring as well.

“I Would Bash Him Up” – Dillian Whyte On Fighting Francis Ngannou

Former WBC Interim Heavyweight Champion Dillian Whyte is no stranger to MMA. The big man picked up a professional win back in 2008 and is well-versed in kickboxing as well as more traditional boxing.

This is far from the first time Whyte has called MMA’s hardest hitter out. The pair have been bickering for almost three years now about a potential clash. Now, with Ngannou becoming a free agent, the fight could finally happen.

Last year, Whyte lost a very high-profile bout with another top heavyweight who’s expressed interest in facing Ngannou: Tyson Fury. Whyte later bounced back with a majority-decision win over Jermaine Franklin.

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Whyte gave his take on the matter.

“I would love to fight him [Ngannou],” Whyte said. “Obviously he is a champion, a dangerous guy, but I think I would bash him up.

“It would be a very interesting fight, because we both have got a martial arts background and he’s up for jumping in at the deep end, fighting someone like me. It would get lots of interest and eyeballs.

“Fans around the world would be keen to see it, because he is a former UFC champion coming to face a top heavyweight like me.”

‘The Predator’ vs. ‘The Body Snatcher’ would no doubt be an explosive showdown.

Do you think Francis Ngannou could get the better of Dillian Whyte?

All quotes from Sky Sports.