MMA Community Reacts To Shogun Rua Losing In Retirement Fight

It is the end of an era, as Mauricio Rua has hung up his gloves after a two-decade long career.

Beginning his pro career in 2002, Shogun is a living MMA legend, being the last remaining fighter competing in the UFC, who also fought in Japan under the PRIDE banner. After his incredible championship-winning run in PRIDE, he was still able to put together strong enough performances to earn a UFC light heavyweight title and put on some of the greatest fights of all time.

MMA Community Reacts To Ihor Potieria vs Shogun Rua

After twenty years of professional fighting, Shogun Rua decided to have his swan song in his home country of Brazil by facing off against Ihor Potieria at UFC 283. In the end, Potieria would score the quick stoppage in the first round, finishing the bout in the first round.

There were mixed reactions online, as expected when someone as legendary as Shogun retires. Users flooded social media with reactions to this retirement and the performance from Potieria.

“Shogun was one of two, Pride and UFC champion. congrats on your retirement @ShogunRua” wrote Henry Cejudo.

“Thank you Shogun Rua. You are a fucking legend,” Alex Behunin wrote.

Thank you Shogun Rua



“I hate getting old! All our legends are going away 😩We’re going to miss you Shogun!” said Aljamain Sterling On Twitter.

“‘Shogun’ is an all-time savage. Hate to see a legend go out like that, but that’s the nature of the sport,” said Danny Segura.

“Retirement fights are so rarely anything other than dreadfully sad. That was no exception. Shogun deserved better,” wrote Aaron Bronsteter.

Retirement fights are so rarely anything other than dreadfully sad. That was no exception.



“The MMA gods remind you the only good exits from this game are basically early ones. Shogun Rua gets clipped with a punch and couldn’t recover. He’s finished off with punches by Potieria,” noted Luke Thomas.

“You don’t do that stupid dance bullshit when you beat a legend like Shogun in his final fight you fucking dickbag,” wrote Tanner Bowser, clearly bothered.

“Shogun!!! 🙏🏼” commented Al Iaquinta, simply.

Regardless of the outcome of his fights at UFC 283, Shogun Rua is retiring from the sport as a legend. His fans will surely be anxious to see what the next chapter of his life brings.

What was your favorite Shogun Rua moment?