Shogun Rua Shares How He Wants MMA Run To Be Remembered

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Maurício ‘Shogun’ Rua wants to walk away from fighting as someone who people looked up to.

Rua’s final MMA fight ended in a first-round TKO defeat to Ihor Potieria at UFC 283. After a strong initial start to the fight, Potieria’s pressure on the feet quickly became too steep a hill for Rua to climb.

The 41-year-old Rua confirmed his intentions to retire following UFC 283. His last victory in the Octagon came against Antônio Rogério Nogueira in July 2020 before three consecutive losses.

Rua is undoubtedly one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, from his accolades in PRIDE to his title win in the UFC. He earned wins over some of the best of all time during his career, including wins over Chuck Liddell, Lyoto Machida, and Forrest Griffin.

While Rua is proud of what he accomplished in MMA, he strives to be someone who people will remember as kind-hearted.

Shogun Rua: I Want To Be Remembered As A Good Person

During his UFC 283 post-fight press conference, Rua said his legacy should be about how he treated those around him.

“The legacy I want to leave, and the way I want to be remembered is as a great person,” Rua said. “A good role model inside the Octagon as well as outside. I think as fighters, this is very important, and this is really what I think fighters should put across and what I try to put across throughout this whole time…inside the Octagon but also as a normal everyday person. In all aspects of my life.”

While Rua’s UFC run was impressive, his pre-UFC career was arguably the best of his fighting tenure. Winning the 2005 PRIDE Middleweight Grand Prix will be a moment fight fans will always remember when it comes to Rua’s in-cage legacy.

Rua could potentially enter the UFC Hall of Fame after calling it a career. His fight against Dan Henderson at UFC 139 is part of the UFC’s Hall of Fame after their back-and-forth battle.

As Rua transitions to this next chapter of his life, he wants to be remembered by fight fans as someone who always strived to do the right thing.

