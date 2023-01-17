Watch: Slap Fighter Fights Through Disfiguring Shot

Slapfighter Sorin Comsa recently endured a face-altering slap to win the RXF Heavyweight Championship.

Along with the title, €5000 was up for grabs for the winner. Comsa fought his way through the tournament to reach the finals and get his hands on the top prize. The slapfighting rules require competitors to sit down, chalk up their palms, and slap each other’s unguarded faces with as much force as possible.

Needless to say, injuries are very common for this dangerous new trend in the combat sports world. In the case of Comsa, a slap in the finals has led to severe, disfiguring damage to his face. Severe swelling quickly settled in as the bleeding slapfighter continued the contest, allowing his opponent to strike the badly affected area again.

In a scary display of physical toughness, the grim punishment Comsa endured wasn’t enough to take him out of the match.

This guy's face swelled like crazy and he's bleeding but he's still going, can't be too healthy

Dana White’s Power Slap League Premiering Soon

The UFC President himself is getting in on the slapfighting craze. After a one-week delay, Dana White‘s Power Slap League is gearing up for its January 18 premiere on TBS. The reveal has already led to controversy due to the dangerous nature of slapfighting.

The public and medical spheres have never been more conscious of the dangers surrounding head trauma and CTE than they are now. Slapfighting of course involves frequent, unprotected, hard strikes to the face and head. It’s safe to say damage to the competitors’ brains long term is likely.

The disturbing footage of Sorin Comsa making the rounds at the moment is further proof of this. While he did ultimately win the bout, the disfiguring injuries flaring up almost immediately after impact on him were unsettling to say the least.

Will you be tuning in for the debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League?