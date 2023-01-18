Stipe Miocic Open To Francis Ngannou Trilogy In Boxing

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic isn’t ruling out a trilogy with Francis Ngannou despite Ngannou’s UFC release.

Ngannou and the UFC parted ways last weekend after a lengthy contract dispute. He was targeted to face Jon Jones in his 2023 return, but the two sides couldn’t come to terms.

Miocic, who hasn’t fought since losing in a rematch to Ngannou at UFC 260, is targeting a return in July. He wants the winner of Jones vs. Ciryl Gane, which will take place at UFC 285.

Before recent events, Miocic and Ngannou could’ve potentially squared off in a trilogy fight, in one of the biggest fights in heavyweight history. Ngannou named the trilogy with Miocic as one of the fights he wanted before his release.

Now, the possibility of a Miocic/Ngannou trilogy in the UFC seems non-existent. But Miocic, a former Golden Gloves boxing champion, wouldn’t be against a fight with Ngannou in the ring.

Stipe Miocic Open To Following Francis Ngannou To Boxing

MMA Junkie

During a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Miocic was asked if he’d be interested in facing Ngannou in the boxing ring.

“That would be fantastic,” Miocic answered.

Ngannou is likely going to fight in the boxing ring for his next combat sports venture, as he admitted on The MMA Hour earlier this week. He wants either Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury for his first boxing fight.

Before the loss to Ngannou, Miocic earned wins over Daniel Cormier, Junior dos Santos, and other top contenders as UFC champion. He’s arguably the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

The 40-year-old Miocic could be on the way out of fighting in the coming years, and he wants to check off the Ngannou trilogy box before it’s all said and done.

